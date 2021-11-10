Legal profession about service to society, not maximising profit: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Tuesday underscored the importance of legal services authorities in India to achieve the “constitutional goal of access to justice” for all.

Speaking at an event to commemorate Legal Services Day, the CJI recounted the history of the legal aid movement in the country, pointing out that several legal stalwarts offered their pro bono legal services to the freedom fighters and fought against the might of colonial power.

The inclusion of the expression “Justice: Social, Economic and Political” in the Preamble of the Constitution, justice Ramana said, reflects the seriousness of the members of the constituent assembly about the notion of justice and its ambit.

The CJI also expressed happiness over the fact that the legal services authorities have broken the traditional notions of legal aid in the last 26 years, and have given an expanded meaning to access to justice.

“Today, the role of legal services authorities is not constrained merely to the provision of court-based legal representation. They also work towards legal awareness, legal literacy, social action litigation, settlement of disputes through alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, among others,” he said.

Addressing law students present at the occasion, the CJI said that it is their duty to remain alert about the social realities, and act upon them, because young students are essential for expanding the outreach of legal services to every corner of the country.

“Your decision to join the legal aid movement will pave the path for a great career. This will help you inculcate empathy, understanding, and a sense of selflessness. Remember, unlike other professions, the legal profession is not about profit maximization, but about service to the society,” justice Ramana told the students.

Justice Uday U Lalit, executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), emphasised on the need to spread the awareness in every nook and corner of the nation to make certain people can avail of free legal aid in exercise of their rights.

“Out of all the matters in the courts, legal aid is given in just 1% of the matters. A major reason behind this is lack of knowledge with the people that they are entitled to legal aid...that there are agencies to give legal aid to them,” rued justice Lalit.

The judge added that he has suggested to the Bar Council of India for asking every law college to adopt at least three talukas where law students spread the awareness about legal aid.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the event, praised the role played by the national, state and district legal services authorities in giving legal aid. The minister also talked about the massive pendency of around 40 million cases across the courts, adding a combined effort by all the stakeholders is required to improve the situation.