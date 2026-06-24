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Leh, Kargil shut down to push for talks with Centre over delay in constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

Ladakh bodies have been demanding statehood and protections under the sixth schedule after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Ashiq Hussain
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A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) disrupted normal life in the Union Territory on Tuesday, while people took part in a protest in Leh demanding a commitment from the Centre on the decisions taken in a meeting of Ladakh representatives and a subcommittee of the Union home ministry regarding the constitutional safeguards to the region, officials familiar with the matter said.

Leh market wear a deserted look with shops shut on Tuesday. (Sourced)(HT_PRINT)

“Everything is under control,” said Leh superintendent of police Shri Ram.

LAB and KDA called for the strike, claiming that the Centre failed to honour the May 22 discussions that covered a proposed democratic structure for Ladakh with legislative, executive and financial powers, along with constitutional safeguards similar to those in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram through a proposed Article 371K.

Also Read | Day 2 of Ladakh visit: VP visits war memorial, Sindhu Ghat; lauds armed forces, ITBP

“When we saw that the decisions from June 22 meeting were not properly reflected in the minutes of the minutes, we refused to sign the document and sought its rectification which never came,” LAB co-chairman, Chering Dorjay Larkuk said. He said that LAB and KDA representatives then held a meeting on June 19 and decided to protest the omissions by the government.

 
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