Daman, A leopard entered a sweet shop in the Union Territory of Daman, triggering a 10-hour rescue operation by forest personnel before it was safely captured, officials said. The forest department received information around 11.30 am on Tuesday that the leopard had strayed into the shop located at a market in the Nani Daman area. Leopard enters sweet shop in Daman, rescued after 10 hours

Police and forest officials then rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, Deputy Conservator of Forests Harshraj Wathore told reporters on Tuesday evening. During the rescue operation, it was found that the big cat was sitting on a staircase on the building's third floor. The rescue team used tranquillising guns, nets and set up a cage. The animal, however, remained aggressive and attempted to attack forest personnel multiple times, the official said. A forest department staff member sustained minor injuries during the operation and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His condition is stable, Wathore said. Given the seriousness of the situation, the neighbouring Valsad forest department in Gujarat was informed and a rapid rescue team from Dahanu in Maharashtra was also called in.

The Dahanu team later darted the leopard and it was subsequently placed in a trap cage, the official said. Senior officials, including District Collector Saurabh Mishra, were present at the spot during the rescue operation. According to the officials, the leopard was sighted in Daman's urban areas over the past two days. Before it entered the sweet shop, it was spotted near Dhobi Talav on Monday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.