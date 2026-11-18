Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat is confirmed to have escaped a security operation that killed his aide in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, making it the third time the 23-year-old has slipped away in the past year, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

A security official, who asked not to be named, said that Bhat uses his knowledge of the local terrain to blend into crowds and fire at targets from close range. (PTI/Representational)

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Bhat, who carries a ₹15-lakh bounty on his head, is the prime suspect in the November 11 attack on three CRPF personnel in Kulgam, officials said. He is also the only active local terrorist in security forces’ records, they added.

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Also Read | Encounter breaks out in Kulgam, terrorist Lateef Bhat trapped

Deep Dive How many times has Lateef Bhat escaped security operations? Officials say the latest escape was his third in about a year. Earlier, he evaded a search operation in Anantnag around Christmas and a forest operation in July. Why has Lateef Bhat been able to evade security forces? An official said Bhat uses his familiarity with the local terrain to blend into crowds and escape on foot. He was described as using this approach in earlier attacks as well. What links Lateef Bhat and his aide to the November 11 CRPF attack? Investigators said CCTV footage showed Bhat and his aide conducting reconnaissance at several locations the day before the attack. Officials also alleged the aide had provided Bhat shelter and logistical support.

An official in Delhi, who asked not to be named, said the forces could confirm from people on the ground that Bhat was trapped. The CCTV footage captured by one CRPF CCTV camera also showed him with the other terrorist killed in the attack. “The forces on the ground have credible inputs that Bhat has also sustained injuries. He will need support from locals. The operations by the joint teams will continue and so will the cordon and search operations,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} A security official, who asked not to be named, said that Bhat uses his knowledge of the local terrain to blend into crowds and fire at targets from close range. “There are similarities between the July 22 murder of the head constable and the attack on the three CRPF personnel. In both cases, the attacker was on foot, merged with the crowd of civilians and then fired at the forces. Taking advantage of being familiar with the area since he is a local, he fled on foot on both occasions,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A security official, who asked not to be named, said that Bhat uses his knowledge of the local terrain to blend into crowds and fire at targets from close range. “There are similarities between the July 22 murder of the head constable and the attack on the three CRPF personnel. In both cases, the attacker was on foot, merged with the crowd of civilians and then fired at the forces. Taking advantage of being familiar with the area since he is a local, he fled on foot on both occasions,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Security agencies have found several CCTV clips of Bhat and Umar Nasir, a Kulgam resident who was killed in Monday’s gunfight, conducting recce at different locations near a CRPF post, a day before the November 11 attack.

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Bhat’s Monday escape follows two similar episodes in the past. The first came about a month after his family reported him missing on November 19, 2025. “The first credible inputs, and CCTV footage of Bhat’s movement, came on Christmas Eve last year in Anantnag. He was spotted on a CCTV camera at Dangerpora market. Searches were conducted and a cordon was laid for almost two days, but being a local, he managed to escape,” a senior official said in Delhi on condition of anonymity.

The second came in July. Security forces trapped Bhat and other terrorists moving through a forest in Anantnag, and the operation lasted almost five days. Zakir Ahmed Ganei, a “category A” LeT terrorist and said to be Bhat’s mentor, was killed, but Bhat got away.

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“The information forces have is that Ganei inducted him into terror ranks and got him trained in the Kulgam forests in 2024 and 2025. Both Ganei and Bhat are from Kulgam,” the officer said.

Days after escaping the Anantnag cordon, Bhat allegedly carried out two attacks: the killing of a J&K Police head constable on July 22, and the killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam on July 31.

HT reported on August 3 that security forces’ records list him as the lone active local terrorist. Around five years ago, there were 50-60 local terrorists.