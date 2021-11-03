Let’s work together to defeat BJP in Goa elections: TMC’s O’Brien to Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien has urged the Congress to work with his party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Goa assembly elections.

“The mindset has to change - we are equal partners in the opposition. Let’s work together on this, rather than talk down to us. There is no need to fight. Our single goal is to defeat the BJP,” O’Brien said in a statement.

The appeal came as leaders of the two parties have been involved in a war of words after the TMC said it cannot wait indefinitely for the Congress to bring the opposition parties together against the BJP. The Congress has also questioned the TMC’s intention of fighting the Goa election due next year.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala questioned whether the TMC was strengthening the BJP by planning to contest the Goa polls.

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray cited TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and added they waited for six months, but there was no response or initiative. He added that is why they have moved on and decided to expand their base.

The row escalated on Monday when the TMC called the Congress leadership the “biggest insurance” of the BJP.