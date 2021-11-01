Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Letter offers hefty rent, job against space for Wi-Fi towers; 'fake' says govt
Letter offers hefty rent, job against space for Wi-Fi towers; ‘fake’ says govt

The documents usually circulated on social media platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp have a lot of spelling and grammatical mistakes. Some instances have been found in the past where such letter carry incorrect spellings and the language is littered with grammatical and syntactical errors.
The PIB has said the letter promising government job is fake.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The government has denied it issued an agreement letter promising hefty sum as rent and a government job to the family which will offer space for setting up Wi-Fi towers. The denial has been posted by PIB Fact Check on its Twitter handle along with the fake letter.

The 'agreement letter' carries Digital India logo on top and the seal of compliance office (with incorrect spelling) and the text is written in Hindi for the people living in rural areas.

The document also seeks a non-refundable payment of 730.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check clarified that the letter has not been sent by the Government of India and is fake.

“It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of 730 on the pretext of registration fee," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The rent amount mentioned in the letter is 25,000, 30 lakh as advance and a 20-year agreement. It also promised permanent job to one with a monthly salary of 25,000.

How to spot a fake letter

The documents tweeted by PIB Fact Check is full of such errors.

government job fact check
