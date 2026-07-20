‘Lied to family, faced lathis here’: Young women at CJP march recount experience, ‘like cockroaches, we'll return’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site on Monday.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march at Sansad Marg in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI)

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A large number of protestors included women, many of whom said they had come after lying to their families.

One of the protesters was a 17-year-old girl who, before leaving home on Monday morning, told her family that she was going to school. Instead, she headed to central Delhi to join the CJP protest march to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.

As she and other protesters tried to climb over barricades during the march towards Parliament, she was pulled down by women police personnel.

“We did not lie to our families and come here to be picked up and detained like criminals,” the girl from Delhi's Badarpur told news agency PTI, showing bruises on her hand.

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Massive crowds of protesters arrive to march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 20, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} She claimed that she was pulled down by her feet and held tightly by two women police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed that she was pulled down by her feet and held tightly by two women police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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The 17-year-old said she was angry not only about the alleged examination irregularities, but also the lack of dialogue with protesters.

“When it is time for elections, they come to our homes and ask for votes. But they did not even come to engage in a dialogue over the NEET paper leak,” she said. “We are only asking for a dialogue. Are we not even allowed to hold a peaceful protest?” she added.

Preparation in case of arrest

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Some women protesters came prepared for the possibility of arrest or detention, saying they were told about their rights in case it came to that.

“We all came here for a peaceful protest. But we were also told about our rights in case we were detained or arrested — the right to inform our families, access a lawyer and know the charges against us,” a woman protester told PTI.

Women from several states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, joined the protest. Many of them travelled to Delhi in groups or connected with other participants through WhatsApp groups and activist networks.

These networks helped them coordinate their travel, decide meeting points and stay in touch during the protest.

Security personnel carry out a lathi charge during the CJP protest march near the Parliament in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Queer and transgender participants were provided separate contact networks, according to the protesters.

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“We all travelled together from Pune in an overnight bus. We got in touch with each other through a WhatsApp group and decided where we would meet after reaching Delhi. We were told to travel in groups, keep important phone numbers with us, and stay in touch with the group,” a 27-year-old woman identified as Purva told PTI.

The groups also circulated information on what the protesters could do if their rights were violated, including whom to contact and how to document police action, she said.

The measures took on greater importance as the protest saw clashes with security forces and detentions at multiple locations in the New Delhi district.

‘We will come again’

Twenty-year-old Kismat, hailing from Bihar's Vaishali, travelled overnight solo from the state capital, Patna, to the national capital, Delhi, to join the demonstration.

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“I lied to my family and came here because otherwise they would worry about my safety,” she said.

After reaching Delhi, Kismat was not alone. Pointing to a group of students from Faridabad, she said she met them at Jantar Mantar and was marching with them.

“Like cockroaches, which have survived for millions of years, we will come again and not lose hope, no matter how the authorities or police try to subdue us,” she said.

Shobha, who joined the protest with her son and daughter, claimed that she saw male police personnel beating women during a confrontation.

“Police themselves pushed the barricades, and when people stepped forward, they started beating them. I saw male police personnel beating a woman,” she said.

Protest update

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Protesters were detained from several areas, including Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street on Monday as security forces tried to prevent demonstrators from assembling and marching towards Parliament.

Security forces also used tear gas near Shastri Bhawan after protesters attempted to push through barricades.

Later in the evening, the police tried to clear out the protest and even dismantled the stage at the site. CJP said they would stay put and the protest would go on despite the action.