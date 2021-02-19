Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
"Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places with thunderstorm and hail over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and with thunderstorm and lightning over Konkan and Goa, North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.
Another trough in low-level easterlies will also run from Southwest Bay of Bengal.
"Another trough in low-level easterlies runs from Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast to Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.
"A trough in low-level easterlies runs from north Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level," the IMD said in a subsequent tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months
- Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox