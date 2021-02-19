Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

Light-moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places with thunderstorm and hail over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and with thunderstorm and lightning over Konkan and Goa, North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.

Another trough in low-level easterlies will also run from Southwest Bay of Bengal.

"Another trough in low-level easterlies runs from Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast to Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.

"A trough in low-level easterlies runs from north Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level," the IMD said in a subsequent tweet.