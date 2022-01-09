'Like Babur, Owaisi will be...': Himanta Biswa Sarma's dig at AIMIM MP

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said new India will have no place for Owaisi, Aurangzeb and Babur. In new India, people will not read the history of Nizams but will know about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Rudrama Devi and rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty. "The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be forgotten forever...that day is not very far," Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a programme in Warangal in Telangana in support of teachers and unemployed youth.

By betraying his people & aligning with Owaisi, KCR Garu has only hastened his downfall.



Bharat no longer reads about Nizams' history. The new Bharat reads the history of Sardar Patel, Rani Rudrama Devi & Kakatiyas. We have to take a pledge to take our country forward.@JPNadda pic.twitter.com/HlRnzNZo6x — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2022

"I will have to come here again. In 2023, when BJP will come to power in Telangana, I will come again. People have the belief that with the support of PM Modi they will make a new Telangana. KCR garu has forgotten his promise of giving jobs. KCR Garu is only concerned with his family and not the people of Telangana. I will urge him to see on television that from May 1 to May 10, I will give 1 lakh government jobs, as promised during the election campaign. Is he ruling a state or a farmhouse, I doubt?" Sarma said.

Owaisi has been campaigning extensively in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming elections. His recent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Police came under fire as he asked who will save the police when Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi will not be in power. "I did not incite violence or give threats. I talked about police atrocities.... I said we will remember these police atrocities. Is this objectionable? Why is it offensive to remember how police have treated Muslims in UP? I asked cops: who will come to save them when Modi-Yogi retire? Indeed, who will? Do they think they've lifetime immunity?" Owaisi said countering the charges.

"Don't threaten to kill me. When I was 12 years old, Sangh people used to come in front of our house and gave 'Musalman kabirstan ya Pakistan' slogan. 15-20 people used to come. My brother Akbar is also familiar. Don't think about Asaduddin's head. Think about India. India and India's composite culture is bigger than Asaduddin," Owaisi recently said.