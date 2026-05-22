...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Line between criticism and defamation is thin’: Delhi HC on posts targeting Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha filed a lawsuit against the publication of alleged malicious social media posts that he said were gravely prejudicial to his reputation.

Published on: May 22, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Social media posts criticising Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not, prima facie, be treated as a violation of his personality rights, the Delhi High Court observed on Thursday.

Criticism over BJP switch not prima facie violation of personality rights: Delhi HC to Raghav Chadha(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Chadha, a former member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the BJP last month, along with six other AAP lawmakers, including Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Chadha filed a lawsuit before the high court against the publication of alleged malicious and fabricated social media posts that he said were gravely prejudicial to his reputation and personality rights.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, contended there were posts with profane content, including where the politician is shown as having “sold himself away for money”.

Reserving verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down such alleged offending content, Justice Subramonium Prasad acknowledged that while an individual has the right to live with dignity, the right to free speech under the Constitution also cannot be taken away.

Meta’s lawyer opposed Chadha’s plea, contending that the posts were benign in nature and did not even contain his photograph.

Meanwhile, Chadha has been nominated as the chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha, a Parliament notification said. This is the first time that Chadha has been given a chairmanship of a panel, which is decided by the Rajya Sabha chairman.

An opposition leader quipped that the chairmanship was a “reward” to Chadha, who joined BJP last month along with six other AAP members.

Chadha’s decision to join the BJP came days after the AAP removed him as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha over allegations that he was not raising key issues against the Union government and was instead doing “soft PR”.

As a chairman, Chadha is entitled to an office and staff.

 
raghav chadha bjp aam aadmi party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Line between criticism and defamation is thin’: Delhi HC on posts targeting Raghav Chadha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.