...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Link cameras along India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to district admin: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has ordered the upgrade of BSF cameras on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, linking them to local admin for enhanced security.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 07:21 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed that Border Security Force (BSF) cameras along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura be upgraded and linked to the district administration, making the state the first to implement the Centre’s new CCTV-based border security model, according to a government statement issued on Saturday.

The directions were issued during a border security review meeting chaired by Shah at the BSF’s Tripura Frontier headquarters on Friday(ANI Video Grab )

The directions were issued during a border security review meeting chaired by Shah at the BSF’s Tripura Frontier headquarters on Friday and attended by chief minister Manik Saha, chief secretary J K Sinha, DGP Anurag Dhankar and other senior officers along with the district magistrates and superintendents of police of all eight border districts.

Also read | Won’t allow infiltration to change demography: Amit Shah

Under the model, the civil administration will work alongside the BSF in managing border security. The system will later be extended to other states sharing the India-Bangladesh border, officials aware of the matter said.

“Examination of land records of last 5 years be conducted”

The proposed training model is similar to initiatives undertaken by the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir, where villagers in border areas are trained to respond to security threats. Such exercises have intensified in villages along the Jammu sector following Operation Sindoor.

Shah, who has reviewed security arrangements along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders over the past two weeks, has repeatedly spoken about a new ‘smart border’ security that the Centre plans to unveil soon.

During similar meetings in Rajasthan and Gujarat last week, he directed district magistrates to monitor demographic changes in border districts. In Gujarat, he also ordered the formation of Security Coordination Groups in every border district involving agencies such as the BSF, Coast Guard, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and banking officials.

Shah was on a two-day visit to the northeastern state from Thursday to visit a border outpost and lay the foundation stone for a heritage five-star hotel.

 
tripura amit shah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Link cameras along India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to district admin: Amit Shah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.