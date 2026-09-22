...
...
Next Story

Liquor case: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine granted bail by Kerala high court

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on the petition for bail, filed by Augustine’s counsel, after noting that recovery in the case had already been made

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 12:16:54 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Reporter TV managing director (MD) Anto Augustine in the case booked by the excise department against him for possession of liquor beyond permissible limits at his home in Wayanad district.

Excise officials will also investigate if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. (HT sourced photo)
Excise officials will also investigate if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. (HT sourced photo)

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on the petition for bail, filed by Augustine’s counsel, after noting that recovery in the case had already been made and that the accused did not have criminal antecedents. A detailed order is awaited.

Excise officials had seized around 67 litres of liquor, including foreign-made foreign liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and wine, during raids conducted on September 16 at Augustine’s home in Muttil in Wayanad district. The seizures far exceeded the permissible limits for possessing liquor in domestic premises.

Also Read:Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine jailed after 67 litres of liquor seized from Kerala home

Excise officials will also investigate if a portion of the seized liquor is illicit in nature. Augustine has been charged under sections 55(a), 55(i) and 58 of the Kerala Abkari Act.

Also Read:ANTF arrests two interstate drug traffickers, seizes 70 kg Ganja in Jhansi

Reporter Broadcasting Corporation is part of Augustine’s corporate assets and was planned as the private sponsor for the event.

 
bail
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Liquor case: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine granted bail by Kerala high court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks