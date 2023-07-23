List of all temples across country should be prepared: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

VARANASI: A list of temples located across the country should be prepared to empower them and create a network, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday, adding that the list should include even the smallest of temples.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX-2023), in Varanasi on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagwat made the suggestion while addressing a gathering of people associated with various temple managements from across the world after inaugurating a three-day International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2023 at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi.

“I am very delighted to see representatives of over 700 temples of Sanatana tradition from country and abroad together here because connect is the first and foremost need of the organised power,” Bhagwat said. “Now, the list of the temples should be prepared by conducting a survey, including the smallest temples in lanes, villages, across the nation to create a network of the temples.”

The RSS Sarsanghchalak added: “Temples have a crucial role to play in the society and to discharge them, their managements should have adequate resources... Every aspect — be it hygiene, service, or infrastructure — should be improved.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the event, Bhagwat also read out a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in appreciation of ITCX. The PM encouraged the participants to utilise the platform to further the vision of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”. He said the participation of people representing hundreds of temples from over 30 nations augurs well for “strengthening of the temple ecosystem” not just in our country but globally.

The RSS chief also stressed that efforts should be made to “empower even the smallest temples”. He added that many big temples, which are already empowered and engaged in the social service, should help in this task.

On the occasion, Prasad Lad, chairman of ITCX 2023 and Maharashtra legislator, said, “Through ITCX, we intend to help temples and temple culture across the country... The convention is an endeavour to bridge temples across India as well as connect dharma and society together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey praised the organisers of the event and said he believes ITCX will have a considerable impact in empowering temples.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON