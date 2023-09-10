List of cases against TDP leader, former ministers in Andhra

Hyderabad : The multi-crore Andhra Pradesh state skill development corporation fraud case, in which Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department on Saturday is one of many such cases filed against him and his party leaders since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in May 2019, people familiar with the matter said.

Although the Andhra Pradesh police have booked Naidu in several cases in the last four years, it is the first time that he has been arrested. (ANI)

Although the Andhra Pradesh police have booked Naidu in several cases in the last four years, including the insider trading case in the capital region of Amaravati and the attempt-to-murder case at Punganur in Chittoor district, it is the first time that he has been arrested.

In 2020, the CID police booked a case against Naidu and his erstwhile cabinet colleague P Narayana for the alleged insider trading of lands in Amaravati, stating that Naidu’s family, benamis and other TDP leaders have benefited enormously from surreptitious land deals executed before the December 2014 declaration of Amaravati as the new capital region.

The case was, however, quashed by the state high court in January 2021 and later by the Supreme Court in July 2021.

In March 2021, the Jagan-led government filed another criminal case against Naidu for allegedly acquiring assigned lands in Amaravati in the name of capital development, which were purchased through by the TDP leaders through alleged fraudulent means. The case is still under investigation.

The TDP chief was also booked for conducting a meeting at a crowded place at Nellore in which eight people died in stampede in December 2022, instigating violence by the TDP workers against the police at Angallu village and Punganur town in August this year.

Besides, the state police have also filed several petty cases against Naidu for creating panic among people regarding the Coronavirus in May 2021, attack on YSRC leaders at Ramatirtham temple in Vizianagaram district in January 2022, posting a provocative message on social media in April 2022 and causing traffic jams at Bikkavole in East Godavari district in February 2023.

Several other TDP leaders have also been booked by the Andhra Pradesh police in various cases. Former TDP MLC Parchuri Ashok Babu was booked for forgery of his degree certificates to get promotion during the TDP regime; former minister P Narayana in the class X question paper leakage scandal, former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra in the dairy scandal in Guntur, former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu in land encroachment scandal of Narsipatnam, TDP leader M Bharat in Gitam University land scandal in Visakhapatnam and SC/ST case against TDP women’s wing president Vangalapudi Anitha etc.

Senior TDP leaders B Tech Ravi, former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Kollu Ravindra and Kuna Ravi Kumar were also arrested in various criminal cases.

