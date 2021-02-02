LIVE: India manufactured vaccines land in Dubai

India on Tuesday reported 8,635 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally currently stands at 10,766,245. Active cases continued to witness a steady decline and dropped to 1,63,353. The number of people who recovered from Covid-19 now stands at 10,448,406. The number of fresh fatalities recorded in the said period is 94, which pushes the death toll to 1,54,486.





As of February 1, 2021, 37,58,843 beneficiaries have been inoculated against Covid-19, said the health ministry. On Monday, finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced allocation of Rs.35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines, a move that was lauded by both vaccine makers in the country. The finance minister also announced that a new centrally sponsored scheme, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crore over six years.