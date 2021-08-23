LIVE: SC asks Centre to find solution to road blockades due to farmers' protest
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 04:55 PM
TMC to attend MEA briefing on Afghanistan crisis on Aug 26: Mamata
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party attend the briefing by Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) on the present situation in Afghanistan on August 26.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 04:45 PM
7 members of Dalit family beaten up in Maharashtra on suspicions of performing of black magic; accused also hails from Dalit family: Police
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 04:18 PM
SC asks Centre to find solution to blockade of roads due to ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 03:48 PM
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and state health minister Deo to meet Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi tomorrow, reports ANI
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 03:20 PM
S Jaishankar to brief Parliament floor leaders on Afghanistan crisis on Aug 26: Pralhad Joshi
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 03:15 PM
A selection board of Indian Army gave nod to promotion of five women officers to Colonel rank
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 02:18 PM
Portion of Delhi's Bhalswa landfill collapsed on nearby slums; no reports of people trapped received yet, reports ANI
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 01:40 PM
46 Indian passport holders to arrive in India today
Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 46 Indian passport holders to arrive in India today. We thank the Government of India and the Prime Minster for helping Hindus-Sikhs in Afghanistan. We're in touch with minority people in Kabul who wish to be evacuated, says Manjinder S Sirsa of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Mgmt committee and SAD leader
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 01:27 PM
PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the ball is now in the PM’s court and he has to take the decision on the issue of the caste-based census.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 01:13 PM
Indian evacuation from Kabul on verge of completion, 2 more flights today
With Modi’s government’s mission Kabul entering its end phase with two more evacuation flights landing from Afghanistan today, the Ministry of External Affairs and National Security set-up have achieved what looked to be impossible on August 15, the day the Taliban captured Kabul. Read More
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:56 AM
ED files chargsheet against Anil Deshmukh's aide Kundan Shinde, Sanjeev Palande
Enforcement Directorate (ED) files a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in an alleged money laundering case.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:38 AM
Covid-19: MHA panel warns of third wave peak in Oct, lack of infra to treat kids
A committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease may reach its peak around October and children could be affected as severely as adults. Read More
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:06 AM
BSF opens fire at drone in Jammu’s Arnia sector
The Border Security Force (BSF) early on Monday fired at a flying object along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district. Read More
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 10:25 AM
1 Afghan security force member killed, 3 wounded in a firefight at Kabul airport: Report
1 Afghan security force member killed, 3 wounded after firefight breaks out with unknown attackers at Kabul airport's at the North Gate, tweets German Bundeswehr
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 10:18 AM
India's daily Covid-19 tally falls to lowest in 160 days
Single day rise of 25,072 new Covid-19 cases, 389 fatalities push India's tally to 3,24,49,306, death toll to 4,34,756, shows Union health ministry. India's active Covid-19 cases decline to 3,33,924.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 09:46 AM
Road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya to be renamed after former UP CM Kalyan Singh
The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him, announces UP Deputy CM KP Maurya.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 09:00 AM
146 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi
146 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi on various flights, reports news agency ANI.
"We left on Aug 14. A US Embassy's flight took us to Qatar where we stayed at Army base. US Embassy spoke with Indian Embassy after which people from Indian Embassy came to take us," ANI quoted Sunil, one of the evacuees, as saying.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 08:16 AM
Delhi CM Kejriwal to inaugurate India’s 1st-ever smog tower in Capital today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday inaugurate India’s first-ever smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area to help combat rising air pollution in the national capital. Read More
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 07:25 AM
Since August 14, the SS evacuated approx 30,300 people on military, coalition flights
Since August 14, the US has evacuated & facilitated the evacuation of approximately 30,300 people on military & coalition flights. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 35,500 people: White House Official
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 07:17 AM
'Hundreds of fighters' heading to resistance stronghold Panjshir Valley: Taliban
The Taliban have said that hundreds of their fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in war-ravaged Afghanistan, even as National Resistance Front's Ahmad Massoud has said he wanted to hold negotiations with the hardline Islamist group but that his forces were ready to fight. Read More
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 06:57 AM
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain predicted for Delhi, and some parts of UP: IMD
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora areas of UP during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 06:04 AM
Maintaining constant vigilance on threats in Afghanistan: US
We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops. We’re maintaining constant vigilance to monitor and disrupt threats from any source, including ISIS and the Afghan affiliate known as ISIS-K: US President Joe Biden
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 06:03 AM
If not now then when?: US President Joe Biden on leaving Afghanistan
There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain & loss and the heartbreaking images you see, it’s just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. At the end of the day, if we didn't leave Afghanistan now, when would we? says US President Joe Biden.
-
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 05:40 AM
Bihar CM to lead delegation to talk caste census with PM Modi today
All eyes are on the proposed meeting between an all-party delegation from Bihar, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of caste-based census. Read More