BSF opens fire at drone in Jammu’s Arnia sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) early on Monday fired at a flying object along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Today morning at about 0530 hrs (5.30am), a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pakistani side. The area is being searched with help of police.”

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said, “The area is being scanned by the security forces but nothing has been found so far.”

On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed they shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five kg improvised explosive device in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector. Kanachak is a border area in Jammu district.

Drones have repeatedly been spotted in the region since June 27 when they were used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives which left two personnel injured.

The attack was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case. Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh said the drones come from across the border.

Over 350 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.