Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal today
Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal today

  Breaking news updates December 27, 2021:
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Mon, 27 Dec 2021 07:13 AM

    60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab

    People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10 next year if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. PM Modi called the third shot a precaution dose. 

  • Mon, 27 Dec 2021 06:21 AM

    PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth 11,000 crore in Himachal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than 11,000 crore. Included among these is the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades.

