Breaking News: PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 cr in Himachal today
Mon, 27 Dec 2021 07:13 AM
60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab
People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10 next year if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. PM Modi called the third shot a precaution dose.
Mon, 27 Dec 2021 06:21 AM
PM Modi to launch hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 crore in Himachal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than ₹11,000 crore. Included among these is the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades.