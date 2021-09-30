Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli
Bypolls news updates: Polling officials seen carrying voting materials for poll duty amid rains, on the eve of the Bhabanipur by-election in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Utpal Sarkar / ANI)
Live

LIVE updates: Bypolls in Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangipur, and Pipli

Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipli-- are set to commence at 7am on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:05 AM IST

Bypolls are being conducted on Thursday in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; as well as one other constituency in Odisha – Pipli. All eyes are on the Bhabanipur by-election, which will decide Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's fate as chief minister. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting will begin across the assembly segments at 7am on September 30, while the votes will be counted in all these seats on October 3.  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 30 Sep 2021 06:04 AM

    Bypolls to begin in 3 assembly segments in Bengal, 1 in Odisha

    Paramilitary jawans conduct a route march for Bhabanipur bypoll in Kolkata. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Topics
west bengal elections odisha elections assembly bypolls bengal bypolls odisha bypolls pipli bhabanipur jangipur west bengal chief minister mamata banerjee
