Live updates | PM Modi holds CCS meeting after IAF strike at Jaish terror camp

Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it, intelligence sources have said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan claimed its air force responded effectively repulsed to intruding India aircraft.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

10:22 am IST Kejriwal lauds IAF pilots for striking terror targets inside Pakistan Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out air strikes in Pakistan. "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet.





10:16 am IST We salute the IAF for their effort to keep Indians safe: Congress The Congress party hailed the Indian Air Force after reports of strike at Jaish terror camp. "We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe," tweeted Congress. We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe.

Jai Hind. https://t.co/RmfHQNlwH4 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 26, 2019





10:10 am IST CCS meeting attended by top cabinet ministers, NSA Doval The high-level Cabinet Committee meeting on security-led by PM Modi is being attended by top cabinet ministers such as EAM Sushma Swaraj, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Arun Jaitley. NSA Ajit Doval is also attending the meeting.





9:59 am IST CCS meeting underway at PM's residence A Cabinet Committee meeting on Security is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.





9:50 am IST Balakot camp biggest JeM camp in Pakistan: Top government sources According to top government sources, the Balakot camp is spread around 6 to 7 acres and is the biggest Jaish e Mohammed camp in Pakistan.





9:43 am IST Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the LoC: Sources A top intelligence source has confirmed the IAF fighter planes struck at one of the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa . According to analysts, the strike confirmed that India will deploy full spectrum deterrence if hit by a terror strike by Pakistan-based terrorist group.





9:40 am IST I salute the pilots of the IAF: Rahul Gandhi After the reports of IAF strikes at terror camp surfaced, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I salute the pilots of the IAF." 🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019





9:24 am IST Mirage-2000 fighter jets caused estimated casualty of 200-300: Sources Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the LoC in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa early on Tuesday morning, intelligence sources have said. The IAF used Mirage-2000 jets with laser-guided bombs causing an estimated casualty of 200-300, the sources said.





9:18 am IST India-Pak ties tense since Pulwama terror attack Relations between India and Pakistan have been extremely tense since Pulwama terror attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, on February 14 in Kashmir. The attack killed 40 members of CRPF.





9:14 am IST Indian defence ministry says no information about air violations into Pakistan: Reuters India's defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had no information about Pakistani allegations that Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace, reported Reuters.




