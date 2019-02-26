Mirage 2000 fighter jets strike and destroy terrorist camp across LoC: Report

Indian Air Force fighter planes dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control on Kashmir early Tuesday morning, ANI reported quoting IAF sources.

IAF Sources: 1000 Kg bombs were dropped on terror camps across the LoC https://t.co/jpC2w5f8X7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Earlier, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan claimed its air force responded effectively repulsed to intruding India aircraft.

“Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage, Maj General Asif Ghafoor, DG, ISPR wrote on Twitter.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian defence ministry spokesman Colonel Aman Anand did not respond to a call and text for comment. Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar declined to comment when reached by phone on Tuesday morning, reported Bloomberg.

The latest developments come almost two weeks after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 08:28 IST