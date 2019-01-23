LIVE updates| ‘We’re fired up and ready to go’: Congress on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday appointed AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi, the party said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed AICC general secretary for UP West, a party spokesperson said.

The party also replaced Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary Organisation with K C Venugopal. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, the party said.

Follow live updates here:

3:05 pm IST Brilliant step by Rahul Gandhi: Renuka Choudhary “It is a brilliant step by Rahul Ji, the BJP is rattled, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, this decision is something that has been speculated forever, and I think we should all wait for more surprises just before the elections,” said Congress’ Renuka Choudhary on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment.





3:02 pm IST ‘Indira is back’: Congress workers hold up Priyanka Gandhi Posters seen at Congress office in Lucknow after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed party’s General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.





2:51 pm IST Special congrats to Priyanka Gandhi: Capt.Amarinder Singh “Congratulations to Congress leaders appointed by Rahul Gandhi as in-charge of various states ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Special congrats to Priyanka Gandhi on being appointed AICC General Secretary in-charge of UP East. Her appointment will help rejuvenate the party across the country” tweeted Capt.Amarinder Singh.





2:45 pm IST Everyone knows how this household company works: JP Nadda “Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes General Secretary of Congress , but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also first official declaration from Congress that Rahul ji has failed, he should tell what is his view of Parivarwadi soch?” said BJP UP incharge JP Nadda.





2:34 pm IST Congress workers celebrate in Raebareli Congress workers in Raebareli celebrated after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed the party’s General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.





2:30 pm IST Sachin Pilot congratulates Priyanka “Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi for being appointed as the AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East . I wish for a bright future you” tweeted Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी जी को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश का प्रभारी महासचिव नियुक्त किये जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। मैं आपके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/qMGdS6K7vi — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) January 23, 2019





2:25 pm IST Surjewala congratulates K C Venugopal, Scindia, Priyanka “My Heartiest Congratulations to K C Venugopal on his appointment as AICC Gen Sec (org), Jyotiraditya Scindia for his appointment as AICC Gen Sec (UP-W) and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her appointment as AICC Gen Sec (UP-E) & I welcome Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC Gen Sec,Haryana.,” tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala. My Heartiest Congratulations to Sh @kcvenugopalmp on his appointment as AICC Gen Sec (org),Sh @JM_Scindia for his appointment as AICC Gen Sec (UP-W) & Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her appointment as AICC Gen Sec (UP-E) & I welcome Sh @ghulamnazad ji as AICC Gen Sec,Haryana pic.twitter.com/NXdoM3UNPr — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 23, 2019





2:15 pm IST ‘We’re fired up and ready to go’: Congress Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri @JM_Scindia on their new appointments. We're fired up & ready to go! https://t.co/q7sMB8m6DO — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019





2:05 pm IST Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders: Rahul Gandhi “Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders. We wanted the young leaders to change Uttar Pradesh politics,” said Rahul Gandhi after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday appointed AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East and Jyotiraditya Scindia for UP West.





2:03 pm IST She is capable: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka’s political debut Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East ) saying that she was capable.





1:59 pm IST Expected, Congress all about promoting dynasty: Sambit Patra, BJP “Expected, to promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi Ji has failed,” said BJP’s Sambit Patra





1:56 pm IST Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment will help Congress revival: Rajeev Shukla “This (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Eastern UP) will help in revival of Congress not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. She will take charge after Feb 1 once she returns from abroad,” said Congress leader Rajeev Shukla.





1:50 pm IST Robert Vadra congratulates wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Robert Vadra in a Facebook post congratulated his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.





1:47 pm IST Important responsibility given to Priyanka: Congress leader Motilal Vohra “The responsibility given to Priyanka ji is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions,” said senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.





1:46 pm IST Priyanka to take over in first week of Feb Priyanka Gandhi will take over as AICC general secretary for UP East in the first week of February, the party said.





1:42 pm IST Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a game changer, say partymen “We have been demanding this. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been active. The decision to appoint her incharge for east UP will be a game changer. We are in a joyous mood and partymen are celebrating this,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Peeyush Mishra.



