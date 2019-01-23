She is capable: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka’s political debut

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East ) saying that she was capable.

“Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders. We wanted the young leaders to change Uttar Pradesh politics,” Rahul Gandhi said. She is capable and I am happy that she will work with me, he added.

Congress workers started celebrating immediately after the announcement, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets with partymen calling it a ‘game changer’.

The Congress also welcomed the new appointments saying the party was now “all fired up and ready to go.”

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, will look after the party affairs in the eastern part of the country’s politically important state and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has been elevated as general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (West).

This is Priyanka Gandhi’s first official party work as till now she only looked after the election management in Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two Lok Sabha constituencies represented by her mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi respectively.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra also congratulated her in a Facebook post: Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best.”

