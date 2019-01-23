‘Always by your side’: Robert Vadra congratulates wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra has congratulated her after she was appointed the general secretary of the Congress party in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best,” the businessman wrote on Facebook moments after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given her first official role in the party headed by her brother Rahul Gandhi. (Follow live updates here)

Congress leaders, workers and supporters had been demanding she must play an active role in politics. She has so far looked after the election campaign for her mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. They represent the Lok Sabha constituencies of Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take up official party work ahead of the general election in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to the 543-member Lok Sabha and holds the key to forming the government at the Centre.

The 47-year-old was recently involved in the discussion to choose the chief ministers of three states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with Rahul Gandhi.

Robert Vadra married Priyanka in 1997 and has two children with her.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:02 IST