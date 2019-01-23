‘Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment a game-changer,’ say partymen, celebrate with sweets, crackers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s move to appoint his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s general secretary as in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh ahead of the general elections has enthused party workers in Uttar Pradesh who described the decision as a ‘game changer’.

Most partymen appear in an upbeat mood following Priyanka’s appointment to a key post in an election year. Many burst crackers and distributed sweets. A few workers were seen with posters proclaiming ‘Indira is back’.

“We have been demanding this. She has been active. The decision to appoint her in-charge for east UP will be a game changer. We are in a joyous mood and partymen are celebrating this,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Peeyush Mishra.

As Priyanka has been in close touch with leaders of her party, major changes may take place in party organisation at different levels.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and Motilal Vohra said Priyanka’s appointment will revive the party across the country.

The decision to appoint Priyanka to an important post came on a day when Rahul Gandhi was visiting his constituency Amethi.

The Congress has an uphill task in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced an alliance earlier this month without taking the grand old party on board. Snubbed by the SP and BSP, the Congress initially declared that it would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. and then said it was still open to alliances with other like minded parties.

