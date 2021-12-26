Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees record daily surge
Live

BREAKING: With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees record daily surge

Breaking news updates December 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Dec 2021 06:37 AM

    PM Modi's last Mann Ki Baat for 2021 today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at 11am today, deliver his last Mann Ki Baat address for the year.

  • Sun, 26 Dec 2021 06:08 AM

    Record 104,611 new Covid-19 cases in France

    With 104,611 new Covid-19 cases, France sees its single-day surge. Omicron strain was set to become the dominant variant in France by the end of the year, says health minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.