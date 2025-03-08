‘Living corpse’: Mumbai man's mother pens emotional note after he dies blaming wife

After a Kanpur native died by suicide amid a marital dispute with his wife in Mumbai's Ville Parle last week, his mother penned an emotional note in grief. The Mumbai Police booked the deceased's wife and her aunt for abetment of suicide.(PTI)

This comes amid an uproar over the lack of gender-neutral laws to protect men in marital disputes after several such cases have been reported in the last few months.

"Today I feel like a living corpse. You are seeing me as a living person, but the truth is that I am dead," the mother wrote in a long Facebook post.

She further wrote that her "life is over now" since her son was no more.

"My son left me. I have now become a living corpse. He was supposed to perform my last rites but I have performed my son's last rites today on 2nd March at "ECO-MOKSHA" Mumbai. My daughter performed her elder brother's last rites. Give me and my daughter courage so that I can bear such a big thunderbolt," she said in the post.

The mother introduced herself as a women's rights activist and shared her journey. According to the Facebook post, she was arrested when she was 18, and "countless struggles, movements, and fight for justice" marked her activism career.

"Through Sakhi Kendra and other means, I helped more than 46,000 suffering women to overcome their problems, got justice for more than 37,000 women, and provided employment and training to thousands of women to make them self-reliant," the note added.

She pointed out that she did not accumulate wealth, adding that she raised her two children alone and without complaints.

"I never complained to God. My son - my everything. Both my children loved me very much, but my son was my friend, companion, and sympathizer. He was my strength, who gave me the energy to live and work," the note further stated.

She also talked about several actors and filmmakers who turned up for her son’s funeral, stating that so many people considered him their family. But he did not tell anyone he was going to end his life.

The mother has filed a complaint against her daughter-in-law and another relative, who were named in a suicide note left by her son. They have been charged with abetment to suicide. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

The social worker's suicide case

The 41-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle (East) on March 3. The Mumbai Police booked his wife and her aunt for abetment of suicide.

The person was a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was working as a social worker. He came to Mumbai and was staying in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle for two days, where he allegedly died by suicide on March 3.

While investigating, police checked his mobile phone and found a written note saying that his wife and maternal aunt were responsible for his death, a senior officer said. He also mentioned that he had faced a lot of struggles in his life.

As per the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased had suffered losses in business and was also facing a family dispute.

Based on the statement given by the deceased's mother, police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).