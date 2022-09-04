Loan waiver of businessmen is ‘rabdi’: Baghel’s jibe at PM Modi’s ‘revdi’ remark

Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi remarks on ‘revdi culture’ (freebies), Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the loan waiver of big industrialists in the last five years should be called ‘rabdi’ (a popular Indian sweet). Baghel was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public gathering near Uttar Pradesh’s Katheri village after inaugurating the 296-km four-lane Bundelkhand expressway, cautioned people against those who try to attract votes by distributing ‘free revdies’ (freebies) and said such practice was harmful for the country and has to be wiped out from politics.

“The ‘revdi culture’ is very dangerous for the development of the country,” Modi said, calling upon youngsters to not fall for this culture. “Those behind this ‘revdi culture’ do not believe in building expressways, airports and defence corridors. Together we have to defeat this thinking and remove this culture from politics,” he said, using the term ‘revadi’, a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power.

Apparently taking a swipe at the PM’s remark, Baghel on Saturday said, “When the Congress government of Chhattisgarh procures rice at ₹2,500 from farmers they say it is ‘revdi’. When we give ₹7,000 to labourers, 35 kg rice to poor, half electricity bill, or when we provide free education to children they call it ‘revdi’. I ask them that when we write-off the loans of the farmers you call it ‘revdi’ but when the loans of ₹10 lakh crore of top 10 industrialists are written-off it is not ‘revdi’ but ‘rabadi’ (milk cake). Our is ‘revdi’ and theirs is ‘rabdi’.”

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Baghel on Saturday inaugurated Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, the 30th district of Chhattisgarh and performed Bhoomipujan of work worth ₹540 crore for the development of infrastructure in the new district.

Congratulating people on the occasion, Baghel said that a total of 6 new districts have been created in less than four years bringing the administration closer to the people.

Baghel further said that the state government has focused on holistic development in the last 4 years.

“We stand firm on the announcement made regarding the paddy procurement. Every year the support price is increasing. Farmers and villagers of the state are happy with the policies of the state government,” he added.

Baghel said that the state government is making every possible effort to promote organic farming in the state.

“Along with the purchase of Tendu leaves at the rate of ₹4,000 per standard sack, 65 types of minor forest produce are being procured by the state government at a support price. Employment opportunities have increased in Chhattisgarh in the last 4 years. Gothans have become important centers of employment. All these efforts have resulted in making Chhattisgarh a leading state in the country with the lowest unemployment rate,” Baghel added.

