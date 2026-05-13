Local BJP youth wing leader among 2 Rajasthan brothers held in NEET exam case: Police

Two brothers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Jaipur district’s Jamwa Ramgarh town in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, a Rajasthan police officer said on Wednesday.

Local BJP youth wing leader among 2 Raj brothers held in NEET exam case: Police

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“Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal have been tracked down to have received the guess paper containing 120 questions of the NEET-2026 from a person from Haryana. They purchased it for ₹15 lakh and then sold it to several students in Sikar. We detained him on Monday for questioning, while the CBI arrested them today morning and took them to Delhi,” a senior officer from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group said.

The SOG officer, which was probing the case before CBI was ordered to take over the investigations, said CBI also probe how five candidates from Dinesh’s family also cracked NEET exam last year.

“Dinesh’s son, Mangilal’s two sons, and their late elder brother’s two daughters qualified the exam together which raised our suspicion,” he said. The five are currently studying in government medical colleges, the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrests triggered a political slugfight in the state with the Congress attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Dinesh Biwal, one of the two brothers arrested by CBI, had been an active office-bearer of the BJP’s youth wing for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrests triggered a political slugfight in the state with the Congress attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Dinesh Biwal, one of the two brothers arrested by CBI, had been an active office-bearer of the BJP’s youth wing for years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Dinesh Biwal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET-2026 exam paper leak, is a BJP functionary. Is that the reason the BJP didn’t lodge an FIR for such a long time? This incident exposes this party. Is the BJP safeguarding the culprits who are destroying the future of the youth of this country?” said former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a post on X along with a news report of his alleged role and Dinesh’s poster, identifying him as a local BJP youth wing leader, wishing people on Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dinesh Biwal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET-2026 exam paper leak, is a BJP functionary. Is that the reason the BJP didn’t lodge an FIR for such a long time? This incident exposes this party. Is the BJP safeguarding the culprits who are destroying the future of the youth of this country?” said former chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a post on X along with a news report of his alleged role and Dinesh’s poster, identifying him as a local BJP youth wing leader, wishing people on Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

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A local BJP leader in Jamwa Ramgarh said Dinesh had been the secretary of the BJP’s youth wing in 2014 but had not been very active in the party.

“Dinesh and Mangilal have been in the moneylending business for a long time. We have no idea about his affiliation with any other political party or any anti-social activities. But these two brothers have been staying in Sikar for the last five to six years. It was on Monday evening that the SOG detained them from their Jamwa Ramgarh house at around 7 pm,” he added.

To be sure, Dinesh’s Facebook profile shows several photos with Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar in 2021 and some recent photos with local BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Meena. Three days ago, Meena also shared a photo of Dinesh on Facebook wishing him on his birthday.

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