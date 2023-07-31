Lodhi’s smaller monuments set for G20 facelift

Delhi’s iconic Lodhi Gardens has, for decades, been synonymous with the Shish Gumbad and Bada Gumbad or the mausoleums of Sikandar Lodi and Muhammad Shah. But in that time, these towering edifices cast a long shadow across several smaller structures of similar vintage peppered across the sprawling gardens, which lie sandwiched between Khan Market and Lodhi Road.

A mosque, turret and enclosure in the sprawling Lodhi Gardens will be spruced up as part of the revamp plan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

To remedy this, the Delhi government has put in place a restoration plan to give three of these unassuming structures facelifts and help turn the spotlight on them ahead of the G20 summit in September, said officials aware of the matter.

The state government’s archaeology department is likely to begin work on the three — a mosque, a turret, and an enclosure — in August, added the officials. The mosque in question is single-chambered, with three bays, as well as three arched mihrabs (prayer niches) on the west wall.

Sanjay Garg, deputy director of the Delhi government’s archaeology department, said, “We have three monuments under our jurisdiction that we aim to put on the tourist map. The monuments will be conserved and restored so that visitors can appreciate the heritage and architecture.”

“Work will be carried out on top priority and will begin early next month,” he added.

One of Delhi’s most popular parks, Lodhi Gardens spreads over 80 acres and is one of the Capital’s most frequented weekend destinations. The park is home to eight monuments, all built between the Lodhi and Mughal periods. However, just a handful, including the ubiquitous Bada Gumbad, find a place in the city’s popular consciousness.

The planned restoration work is part of a larger project to spruce up the Capital’s monuments and highlight Delhi’s heritage ahead of the summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10. The Delhi government has, over the past few weeks, started restoring several monuments and heritage sites across the city, including the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Gol Gumbad on Lodhi Road. Plans to rejuvenate Bhuli Bhatiyari Mahal in the central Ridge, Mutiny Memorial in Civil Lines and Malcha Mahal are also on the drawing board.

“Ahead of the G20 summit, we are carrying out work on multiple monuments. We want people to become more aware of heritage in Delhi,” said the official quoted above.

Over the years, the plaster on the monuments has deteriorated, with cracks emerging in some parts. The interiors of the mosque bear painted inscriptions and the remains of a decorative ceiling with a ribbed pattern, all of which have frayed over time. It’s ceiling will be repaired as well, said officials.

As part of the exercise at Lodhi Gardens, stains and stray marks at the three identified spots will be removed through a process known as “chemical peeling”.

“Plaster work is also on the cards,” said the official, adding that this will help restore the damaged structures.

The monuments at the park were last restored in 2010, ahead of the Commonwealth Games, even as officials said they are routinely maintained in line with government norms and the requirements of ancient monuments.

However, three authorities control separate parts of Lodhi Gardens — the Delhi government’s archaeological department maintains the three structures earmarked for a facelift, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) maintains five structures, while the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is responsible for the upkeep of the greenery.

NDMC and ASI are, however, not involved in the planned exercise, which means there are no plans to beautify monuments like Bada Gumbad apart from routine maintenance, nor are there major horticultural plans.

“Heritage structures deteriorate over time if not conserved and maintained. At Lodhi Garden, we will be working on a mosque, a turret, and some heritage walls. Over the course of time, the plaster has chipped in several parts and cracks have also developed. These gaps will be fixed. At places where the plaster has deteriorated, we will undertake strengthening and redo the plaster with lime surkhi (mortar). Fresco artists will also be roped in to give finishing touches,” a contractor working on the project said, asking not to be named.

