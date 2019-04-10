Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress’ KH Muniyappa has represented Kolar since 1991

The Congress has kept a firm hold over the Kolar Lok Sabha seat and has lost only once since 1977, when the general elections were held for the first time when it became a part of Karnataka state.

Former Union minister KH Muniyappa has won the Kolar Lok Sabha seat seven times in a row. The Congress veteran is fighting the Lok Sabha election once again. Muniyappa is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) S Muniswamy, a greenhorn, in the seat reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

Jayaprasad MG of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Ashok Chakravarthi MB of the Ambedkar Samaj Party are some prominent names who are also in the fray.

Karnataka will vote in two phases from April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Kolar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kolar

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: KH Muniyappa, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 478,50

Runner up name, party: Kolar Kesava, JD(S)

Number of voters in 2014: 1,127,323

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.51%

Number of women voters in 2014: 737,525

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,041

