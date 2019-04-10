Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: In Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar, it’s Congress vs BJP

Chamarajanagar, one of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnakata, has been a Congress citadel and the party’s R Dhruvanarayana is the two-time lawmaker from the seat since 2009.

This year, R Dhruvanarayana will face V Srinivas Prasad, a former Congress leader and five-time member of Parliament, returning to fight the election from a self-imposed retirement as the BJP’s candidate.

Prasad has contested the Lok Sabha elections from Chamarajanagar seven times since 1980 and won the seat four times for the Congress and once as the Janata Dal(United) candidate. He fought the Lok Sabha polls for the last time in 1999 from this seat.

Dhruvanarayana has the backing of the JD(S). The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Shivkumar from the Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes.

Karnataka will vote in two phases from April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chamarajanagar

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: R Dhruvanarayana, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 141,182

Runner up name, party: AR Krishna Murthy, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,133,029

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72.83%

Number of women voters in 2014: 766,396

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,940

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:50 IST