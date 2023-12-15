Lok Sabha breach accused Neelam's lawyer says not being allowed to meet her

The advocate representing Neelam Azad, one of the suspects in the security breach on Wednesday, said that he was not allowed to meet Neelam even after waiting for over four hours. Speaking to news agency ANI, advocate Suresh Choudhary said, “Not allowing to meet the accused is a violation of the accused's rights.”

Neelam Singh's advocate Suresh Choudhary speaking about denying meeting with her on Friday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are not being allowed to meet her...It is a violation of the accused's rights. Everybody can make their point & that speaking for or against the government is a personal viewpoint...Let them investigate,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Choudhary emphasised differing perspectives on “freedom of speech” acknowledging the ongoing case requires thorough investigation. He also mentioned awaiting the FIR to study the facts.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neelam Singh, 37, an MPhil graduate in Sanskrit and qualified for NET, HTET, and CTET, was preparing for the Haryana civil services examination.

Lalit Mohan Jha, another accused, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the security breach. Sagar Sharma, involved in breaching security and setting off smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha chamber, maintained a diary for years. In one entry from June 13, 2015, he wrote in Hindi, "I have given my life to the nation. I have taken a step towards freedom. Now the turn will come to die for the nation. I have already rested a lot."

On Thursday, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted seven days of custodial remand for the arrested individuals—Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Azad.

Lok Sabha security breach on Dec 13

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred on Wednesday. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, releasing yellow smoke from canisters and shouting slogans before MPs intervened.

Simultaneously, outside the Parliament premises, two individuals, including a woman, chanted slogans and released yellow smoke, leading to their apprehension by the police. The disruption unfolded as BJP MP Khagen Murmu addressed urgent public matters, causing a brief commotion.

All four individuals involved have been arrested and charged with terrorism offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Police investigations suggest a well-orchestrated plan behind the December 13 breach, despite the accused hailing from different states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.