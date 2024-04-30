Lok Sabha election 2024: How many seats are BJP winning after Phase 2 polling? ‘Confident’ Amit Shah says...

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the NDA have crossed more 100 seats after the two phases of polling and are confident of achieving the “400 paar” target in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Union home minister Amit Shah during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in Guwahati on April 29. (PTI)

Amit Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"After two phases of elections, based on our internal assessment we can say that BJP and its allies have crossed over 100 (seats) and we are confident that we are moving towards our resolve of '400 paar'... As per initial trends, the BJP is getting good response in Southern India...," news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying in Guwahati.

Amit Shah had arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening and held a roadshow for the party's Guwahati candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

The BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

The third phase of the polls is scheduled for May 7.

Also Read | Amit Shah reacts to Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ scandal, attacks Congress

‘Congress is spreading lies’: Amit Shah

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah also alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the Constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

“The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam,” Amit Shah said.

The Union home minister slammed the Congress for practising the “politics of appeasement since the very beginning”, and said it wants to save “the little of what is remaining of their support base”.

Amit Shah on reservation

“The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country and ensure that there is one law for people of all religions,” news agency PTI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

The senior BJP leader also said in a secular country, it is not right to have laws based on religion, and this is against the spirit of the Constitution.

Amit Shah on fake video

Commenting on the “fake video” of Amit Shah on reservations that was circulated on social media platforms, he said all kinds of methods were being employed by the opposition to misguide people.

A Congress functionary of Assam was arrested on Monday for allegedly circulating the video, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.