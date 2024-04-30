Amit Shah's first reaction to Prajwal Revanna sex scandal includes attack on Congress over inaction

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday reacted to the purported sex videos featuring JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, saying his party was in favour of an investigation. He said the BJP stood with the 'Matr Shakti' of India. He also attacked the Congress government in Karnataka alleging inaction. Amit Shah addresses a press conference at the Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati. (PTI)

“BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the ‘Matr Shakti’ (women power) of the country. I want to the ask Congress – Whose government is there? The government is of the Congress party. Why have they not taken any action till now?” Amit Shah said.

“We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, the state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken,” he added.

Prajwal Revanna, the MP from Karnataka's Hassan and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is accused of sexually abusing several women. Hundreds of purported sexually explicit videos, allegedly made by him, are in circulation in the constituency.

The state government has formed an SIT to probe the allegations of sexual abuse by the politician.

BJP leader sent letter on Prajwal Revanna?

BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda, who contested for the Holenarasipur assembly seat against Prajwal's father HD Revanna in the 2023 Assembly elections, reportedly wrote a letter to state BJP chief last year, informing him about the video clips.

The BJP is the ally of JD(S) in Karnataka.

Gowda allegedly stated in the letter that he had a pen drive consisting of many video clips and photos allegedly shot by Prajwal Revanna, which were later used to blackmail many women.

What HD Kumaraswamy said on Prajwal Revanna's alleged sex tapes

Prajwal Revanna's uncle, HD Kumaraswamy, said on Monday that the party had decided to suspend Revanna, and the final decision would be taken after a core committee meeting on Tuesday. He also accused the Congress of "conspiracy".

"I have said yesterday itself after I saw the issue in the media. The Congress is doing all kinds of conspiracy to make it big. We have already decided. Tomorrow, in the core committee meeting, it will be finally decided. Since he is an MP it must be done from Delhi. I didn't know about the issue. After we came to know, we decided yesterday itself, to suspend Prajwal Revanna," HD Kumaraswamy said.

HD Kumaraswamy also said that he and the Revannas had been living separately and they have no ties between them.

"What relationship do I have with them? What is the relation of the Devegowda family with an act committed by a grown kid? Can we follow them every time?" he added.

On Sunday, a house help accused Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, of sexual harassment. The police have registered a case under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC.

Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Meanwhile, Amit Shah reacted to a query on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's possible candidature from Amethi and Rae Bareli. He said the delay in announcing the candidates for the two seats showed lack of self-confidence.

"I don't know whether they will contest elections or not but the amount of confusion shows that they lack self-confidence. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that they have left their traditional seats and ran away," he said.

With inputs from ANI