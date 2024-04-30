'Narendra Modi knew': Owaisi attacks PM over ‘shocking fact’ in Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sex tape controversy involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna of JD(S), a BJP ally. Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Modi knew about Prajwal Revanna's misdeeds and still campaigned for him. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the allegations against Prajwal Revanna and still solicited votes for him.(ANI)

“Narendra Modi is now talking about women's empowerment. Narendra Modi is saying he is the brother of Muslim women. We don't need a brother like you,” the Hyderabad MP said.

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of former prime minister and party president H D Deve Gowda, finds himself embroiled in a sex tapes scandal and reports suggest that he has left the country for Germany.

Thousands of pen drives allegedly having Prajwal Revanna's sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, from where the 33-year-old JD(S) leader is seeking another term. As many as 2,976 videos, with duration ranging from a few seconds to a few minutes, were circulated in Hassan, according to Karnataka police.

A preliminary investigation showed that most of the videos were shot from a mobile phone in a storeroom at their residence in Bengaluru and Hassan after 2019. Police have sent some of the pen drives for forensic examination to verify their authenticity.

BJP MLA Pritam Gowda and senior party leader Devaraje Gowda of Hassan on Monday claimed that they had warned the state leadership about the allegations against Revanna months before his name was announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Hassan.

“The shocking fact is that Narendra Modi knew about Prajwal Revanna's deeds and still campaigned for him,” Owaisi said.

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Modi over the raging controversy and questioned his silence on the issue.

Addressing a public gathering in Kalaburagi, Priyanka said, “The individual (Prajwal Revanna) who stood alongside Prime Minister Modi, for whom the PM solicited votes, stands accused of abusing thousands of women. The numbers are staggering. I want to know Modi’s response to this. I am keen to hear what the Union home minister has to say.”