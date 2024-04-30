Prajwal Revanna ‘sex video’ case: Deve Gowda's grandson to be suspended from JD(S) today | Updates

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal news: Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) sitting MP from Hassan in Karnataka, is likely to be suspended from the party on Tuesday, two days after a “sexual harassment” case was registered against him amid mounting Opposition's attack the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the state. Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) sitting MP from Hassan in Karnataka. (File Photo)

Prajwal Revanna's uncle and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party has decided to suspend him over sexual abuse allegations, and a final decision on the matter will be taken after a core committee meeting on Tuesday, April 30.

Amid the political firestorm over allegations of sexual harassment against Prajwal Revanna and his father, MLA HD Revanna – the grandson and son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda respectively – the JD(S) has convened a critical core committee meeting in Hubbali on Tuesday. The party has options of either suspending or expelling them, people familiar with the matter told HT.

The Karnataka Police on Sunday booked Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna – for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

