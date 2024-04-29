HD Kumaraswamy reacts to Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’, reports of fleeing India: ‘Will he…?’

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday reacted to the controversy over the alleged obscene video case linked to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and asserted if anyone is involved in any wrongdoing, the person will have to face punishment according to the provisions in the law. Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga, HD Kumaraswamy also questioned the timing of releasing the alleged videos involving Prajwal Revanna.

"Three days ago who released it and why it was released now, why it wasn't released before? Why the old issue has been released at the time of the elections? The SIT has been formed, let the truth come out and punishment has to be borne by those who committed mistakes, as per the law of the land," news agency ANI quoted HD Kumaraswamy as saying.

HD Kumaraswamy added that the incident will not have much impact on the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of HD Deve Gowda is contesting Lok Sabha from Hassan.

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former prime minister Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna and grandson Prajwal Revanna, respectively.

The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, HD Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have “vulgar conversations” with her.

"As far as election in Hassan election is concerned, we have first-hand information that our candidate will win. Everybody is saying that. Also, I want to ask Congress leaders why bringing family names into it and talk about that particular person. It is not a family issue. Why bring HD Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda's names into it? There is no question of owning his mistake," he said.

HD Kumaraswamy on Prajwal Revanna leaving India

When asked about the reports about Prajwal Revanna fleeing the country, HD Kumaraswamy said, "Will he ask me and go every day? Let the government take the decision to bring him back, we didn't know anything about it before, they're living separately. I would have stopped everything if I had been aware of it. It's a personal issue, I can't check his movements every day. How can I check his moments every day?"

“It's an issue of Revanna's family. We have nothing to do with it. They are four living separately; if somebody had brought this issue, it would have been solved then itself,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, JD(S) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case. Kandakur said the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda's grandson will save the party from further embarrassment.

Another JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath raised questions on the issue saying it had become an embarrassment for party workers.

Congress attacks BJP

The Congress, meanwhile, attacked the BJP over the alleged sex scandal, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain silent on the matter.

The opposition party also asked why the BJP went ahead with its alliance with the JD(S) when a BJP leader had written to the party's Karnataka unit president, exposing the presence of a pen drive full of "sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna".

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The leader with whom the PM gets photographed by placing his hand on his shoulder. The leader for whom the PM himself campaigned 10 days ago. Praised him on stage. Today, that leader of Karnataka is absconding from the country."

"Just hearing about his heinous crimes committed is heart-wrenching. This ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji, will you still remain silent?" the Congress general secretary said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a letter written by BJP leader Devaraj Gowda to the Karnataka BJP president on December 8 last year.

He said the letter exposed the presence of a pen drive full of "sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna".