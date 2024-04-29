 Focus shifts to electoral impact of sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leaders | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Focus shifts to electoral impact of sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leaders

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2024 01:33 PM IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Even as allegations of mass sexual harassment against Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, rage, the focus has now shifted to whether the charges will have an electoral impact. Fourteen of Karnataka’s 28 seats will go to the polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Congress supporters demanding arrest of JD(S) leaders. (ANI)
Congress supporters demanding arrest of JD(S) leaders. (ANI)

The JD(S) is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In September 2023, the two parties announced the alliance after several rounds of negotiations.

The sexual harassment allegations have sparked outrage both in Karnataka and nationally, with Prajwal Revanna reported to have left India.

On Monday, JD(S) assembly member Sharan Gouda Kandkur articulated the unease within the JD(S). He wrote a letter to the party’s national president HD Devegowda, saying that the incident goes against the ethos of the party. “In the past few days, videos showing sexual acts have been circulated statewide, causing huge embarrassment for the party. It appears to involve Prajwal Revanna, as he was seen in some parts of the video. At first glance, it seems he is the accused. Hence, I request you to immediately expel him from the party,” wrote Kandkur.

The party officially said that it would wait for the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced the probe late on Saturday night after which at least one complainant has come forward to register a First Information Report against Prajwal Revanna, and his father HD Revanna.

BJP leaders said that they hoped that the impact of the allegations would be limited because seats in south Karnataka, which have considerable JD(S) influence such as Hassan and Mandya, went to the polls in the second phase. The regional party has negligible influence in north Karnataka. “The alliance between JD(S) and us was focused more on south Karnataka because that is where they have a footing. As much as Kumaraswamy claims they have influence in parts of north Karnataka, we know it is not significant. On the ground, we don’t see people in north Karnataka talking about the issue,” he said.

The BJP has distanced itself from the controversy.

The JD(S) has a sway over Vokkaligas in south Karnataka. The 2023 assembly elections results showed it does have some influence in north Karnataka, where the Lingayats are the dominant community. JD(S) won two of its 19 seats in the region—Devadurga in Raichur, and Shivamogga (Rural) in Shivamogga district (both reserved).

The Congress has attempted to broaden the allegations to include the BJP, questioning its silence on the grave allegations, questioning why Prajwal Revanna was given a ticket despite an ostensible letter written to BJP state chief Vijayendra by state leader Debaraj Gowda warning him of the charges in December and asking how Revanna left the country. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge wrote on X, “BJP Karnataka are waiting for your approval to hit the streets to get justice to hundreds of victims who have been abused by your Hassan candidate. BTW, the grapevine is that Central government has facilitated his exit from the country.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Focus shifts to electoral impact of sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leaders
