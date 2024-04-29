Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka's Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the allegations of mass sexual harassment against Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna in Karnataka. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Latur district.(PTI)

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has been accused of being in purported sex tapes. Thousands of pen drives allegedly containing his sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD (S) candidate.

The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the allegations. Prajwal Revanna claims that the videos were doctored, and left for Frankfurt on the day the Karnataka Police constituted the SIT.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the JDS, alleging that heinous crimes have been committed by Prajwal Revanna that have ruined the lives of hundreds of women.

"The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed, the leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before the election. He praises him on the stage. Today that leader from Karnataka is absconding from the country. Just hearing about his heinous crimes makes my heart tremble. He has ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji will you remain silent?," Priyanka Gandhi said.

What is the case against Prajwal Revanna?



During the campaign for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, thousands of videos were circulated among the voters purportedly having sex tapes of Prajwal with several women.

Most of the tapes were allegedly recorded by Prajwal on his mobile phone, which was then transferred to his laptop. Most of the tapes are said to be shot in his house and office.

Initially, the Gowda family and the BJP termed the tapes as doctored to malign the image of the family in elections but later, HD Kumaraswamy distanced himself from the tapes saying the police was investigating the case.