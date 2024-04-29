 Prajwal Revanna video shocker: Woman shares ordeal in alleged sex scandal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prajwal Revanna video shocker: Woman shares ordeal in alleged sex scandal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 07:25 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is seeking a fresh term as Lok Sabha MP from Hassan, which went to polls on April 26.

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after reports of an alleged sex scandal involving former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna surfaced. The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged scandal following a letter by the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi.

Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Sunday.(ANI)
Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Sunday.(ANI)

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment, based on a complaint by a woman who worked at Revanna's house, was lodged against Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna, an MLA representing Holenarasipur.

The woman complainant told the police that she decided to come forward and name the father-son duo after watching videos of other victims narrating their ordeal.

The woman said Prajwal Revanna began summoning her to his quarters in the fourth month of her employment.

“In a household with six female staff members, apprehension gripped us whenever Prajwal Revanna returned home. Even male colleagues cautioned us to exercise caution,” she said.

The woman alleged that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted women workers in their homes.

“Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).

Prajwal Revanna is said to have left the country for Germany.

“In case he (Prajwal) has gone to a foreign country, SIT will be responsible for bringing him back and continuing the investigation. We will not tell the SIT to do the investigation this or that way,” Home minister G Parameshwara told reporters.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “....we are hanging our heads in shame." “I saw in the media that he has ‘escaped’. This is an unpardonable crime. It is a matter of shame. He is an MP and the grandson of a former Prime Minister. He represented the same constituency which the former Prime Minister had represented.”

The JD(S), part of the BJP-led NDA, had again fielded Prajwal from Hassan which went to polls on April 26.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Prajwal Revanna video shocker: Woman shares ordeal in alleged sex scandal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On