Prajwal Revanna video shocker: Woman shares ordeal in alleged sex scandal

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after reports of an alleged sex scandal involving former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna surfaced. The Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged scandal following a letter by the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi. Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Sunday.(ANI)

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first information report (FIR) alleging sexual harassment, based on a complaint by a woman who worked at Revanna's house, was lodged against Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna, an MLA representing Holenarasipur.

The woman complainant told the police that she decided to come forward and name the father-son duo after watching videos of other victims narrating their ordeal.

The woman said Prajwal Revanna began summoning her to his quarters in the fourth month of her employment.

“In a household with six female staff members, apprehension gripped us whenever Prajwal Revanna returned home. Even male colleagues cautioned us to exercise caution,” she said.

The woman alleged that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted women workers in their homes.

“Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).

Prajwal Revanna is said to have left the country for Germany.

“In case he (Prajwal) has gone to a foreign country, SIT will be responsible for bringing him back and continuing the investigation. We will not tell the SIT to do the investigation this or that way,” Home minister G Parameshwara told reporters.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “....we are hanging our heads in shame." “I saw in the media that he has ‘escaped’. This is an unpardonable crime. It is a matter of shame. He is an MP and the grandson of a former Prime Minister. He represented the same constituency which the former Prime Minister had represented.”

The JD(S), part of the BJP-led NDA, had again fielded Prajwal from Hassan which went to polls on April 26.