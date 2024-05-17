Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Voting on 49 seats on Monday | Full list
Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections with 49 constituencies from eight States/UTs to vote on Monday.
Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 49 constituencies across eight States/UTs, is scheduled for Monday.
According to the Election Commission, 695 candidates are contesting across these constituencies. This count emerged after scrutinising 1,586 nomination forms filed for the fifth phase. Of these, 749 were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.
Remarkably, only 82 of the total 695 candidates contesting in the May 20 phase are women, as reported by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
ALSO READ- HT Explains: A 5-point FAQ on the Lok Sabha battle in Maharashtra
Maharashtra
1. Mumbai North
2. Mumbai North-West
3. Mumbai North-East
4. Mumbai North-Central
5. Mumbai South-Central
6. Mumbai South
7. Thane
8. Kalyan
9. Palghar
10. Dhule
11. Dindori
12. Nashik
13. Bhiwandi
ALSO READ- Lok Sabha elections: Lost your voter ID card? Here's how you can still vote
Uttar Pradesh
1. Lucknow
2. Amethi
3. Raebareli
4. Mohanlalganj
5. Jalaun
6. Jhansi
7. Hamirpur
8. Banda
9. Kaushambi
10. Fatehpur
11. Gonda
12. Barabanki
13. Faizabad
14. Kaiserganj
West Bengal
1. Howrah
2. Hooghly
3. Arambagh
4. Bangaon
5. Barrackpur
6. Srerampur
7. Uluberia
ALSO READ- What is BJP's Plan B if it doesn't win 272 seats in Lok Sabha elections? Amit Shah's reply
Bihar
1. Muzaffarpur
2. Madhubani
3. Hajipur
4. Sitamarhi
5. Saran
ALSO READ- Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date, schedule, phase, seats, candidates
Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
1. Baramulla
Ladakh (UT)
1. Ladakh
Jharkhand
1. Chatra
2. Kodarma
3. Hazaribagh
Odisha
1. Bargarh
2. Sundargarh
3. Bolangir
4. Kandhamal
5. Aska
ALSO READ- HT Explains: A 5-point FAQ on the Lok Sabha battle in Punjab
Polling times for the fourth phase voting
Voting will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The average number of contesting candidates per parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase is 18, as per the ECI.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.