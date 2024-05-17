Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Voting on 49 seats on Monday | Full list

Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 49 constituencies across eight States/UTs, is scheduled for Monday. The Bandra - Worli sea link is illuminated awareness of Voting ahead of Lok Sabha Election, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to the Election Commission, 695 candidates are contesting across these constituencies. This count emerged after scrutinising 1,586 nomination forms filed for the fifth phase. Of these, 749 were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.

Remarkably, only 82 of the total 695 candidates contesting in the May 20 phase are women, as reported by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Maharashtra

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh

1. Lucknow

2. Amethi

3. Raebareli

4. Mohanlalganj

5. Jalaun

6. Jhansi

7. Hamirpur

8. Banda

9. Kaushambi

10. Fatehpur

11. Gonda

12. Barabanki

13. Faizabad

14. Kaiserganj

West Bengal

1. Howrah

2. Hooghly

3. Arambagh

4. Bangaon

5. Barrackpur

6. Srerampur

7. Uluberia

Bihar

1. Muzaffarpur

2. Madhubani

3. Hajipur

4. Sitamarhi

5. Saran

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

1. Baramulla

Ladakh (UT)

1. Ladakh

Jharkhand

1. Chatra

2. Kodarma

3. Hazaribagh

Odisha

1. Bargarh

2. Sundargarh

3. Bolangir

4. Kandhamal

5. Aska

Polling times for the fourth phase voting

Voting will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The average number of contesting candidates per parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase is 18, as per the ECI.