Centre's Delhi ordinance bill on control of services in capital passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in the capital, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance which creates the authority for the transfer and postings of Group A officers in Delhi. The ordinance was brought in days after the Supreme Court had ruled that Delhi's elected government has control over services except in matters of law and order, police and land.

“Today India is witnessing the dual face of opposition. For them, the bills for public welfare are not important. To ensure a small party does not leave their alliance, they have joined forces”, Shah tweeted after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

“Services have always been with the Central government. Supreme Court gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever govt was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight...”, Union home minister Amit Shah said during the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter),"BJP has promised time and again to grant full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modiji had said he will accord complete statehood to Delhi on becoming prime minister. Today, these people stabbed Delhi in the back. Don't trust Modiji's words in the future".“Today, I heard Amit Shah ji''s Lok Sabha speech on the bill that snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. He does not have a single valid argument to support the bill. He is just talking nonsense; even he knows what he is doing is wrong”, he had posted earlier.Earlier in the day, Shah had hit out at Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for opposing the ordinance. The home minister had said that AAP was objecting as it wanted to control the vigilance and hide the ‘truth’ behind the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON