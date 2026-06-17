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Lok Sabha Speaker to meet TMC leaders before taking a decision

TMC's merger with NCPI, involving 20 MPs, may be delayed as Lok Sabha Speaker seeks to meet TMC leaders amid dissent and defections.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 05:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The formal approval for the merger of the rebel group of the Trinamool Congress, which comprises 20 MPs, with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) may be delayed as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decided he will meet the TMC’s leadership before taking a decision.

Lok Sabha Speaker to meet TMC leaders before taking a decision

The Lok Sabha secretariat wrote on Monday to Abhishek Banerjee , the TMC floor leader in the Lok Sabha, about a meeting following the latter’s appeal to the speaker asking him to not recognise any faction of the TMC. The letter suggested a meeting at 4 pm Monday but Banerjee was, at the time, being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. It is likely the speaker will meet Banerjee later this week.

“Speaker Om Birla will take a call on the issue of merger of 20 TMC MPs with NCPI only after hearing both sides. The speaker’s office has also emailed the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee,” said a senior official aware of the details.

On Sunday, 19 Trinamool MPs met Birla and handed over a letter to merge with NCPI. Another rebel TMC MP Rachana Banerjee, who was in Malaysia at the time, met the speaker on Tuesday.

TMC leaders said that party MP Kirti Azad also got a call from the speaker’s office informing him about the invitation. Lok Sabha officials mailed Abhishek Banerjee on June 15 at 2pm while he was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, asking him to come to meet the speaker by 4pm,according to a letter released by TMC.

In one of the biggest defections in Parliament, at least 20 Lok Sabha lawmakers of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress proposed to join a little-known political entity, the NCPI, strengthening the BJP-led NDA.

The merger will increase the NDA’s strength from 294 to 314 in the Lok Sabha-- still short of 46 seats to secure the magical two-third majority in the Lower House. In the Upper House, the ruling dispensation can reach 155 seats, just eight seats short of the two-third majority.

The TMC is also facing trouble in the state assembly, with 58 of its MLAs picking a leader of opposition different from the one picked by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC has challenged this in the Calcutta high court. After being defeated by the BJP in the state elections, the TMC has seen dissidence and defections, and faces the prospect of a vertical split.

 
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