A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight made an “emergency landing” at Bengaluru airport on Sunday due to a technical snag.
The flight, carrying 270 passengers, was forced to make an "emergency landing" at the Kempegowda International Airport due to a technical glitch shortly after take-off, sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), told news agency PTI.
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As per reports, the flight took off from KIAB at around 8.20 am but reportedly developed a technical issue soon after departure, prompting the crew to circle the aircraft near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before returning to Bengaluru.
"All passengers on board are safe," sources at BIAL said, adding that the aircraft was brought back as a safety precaution and made an emergency landing.
A statement from Virgin Atlantic is awaited regarding the incident. Airport authorities are trying to ascertain the exact nature of the technical problem.
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Home/India News/London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after technical snag
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