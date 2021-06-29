Longest high speed track of Asia now in India. All you need to know

India on Tuesday got the longest high-speed track in Asia in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The Union minister of heavy industries and public enterprises Prakash Javadekar inaugurated National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) — the 11.3km-long High Speed Track (HST) -- and said that India is destined to become a hub of automobiles and manufacturing and spare parts.

Javadekar also said that projects in railways, highways and waterways which were languishing for years are today getting completed because of the strong political will, as he highlighted the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Mission'.

All you need to know about the track:

NATRAX is developed in an area of 1,000 acres of land and is claimed to be a one-stop solution for all sorts of high-speed performance tests for widest categories of vehicles from two wheelers to heavy tractor-trailers.

The NATRAX centre has multiple test capabilities like measurements of maximum speed, acceleration, constant speed fuel consumption, emission tests through real road driving simulation, high-speed handling and stability evaluation during manoeuvring such as lane change, high speed durability testing, etc. and is a centre of excellence for vehicle dynamics, as per an official statement by the ministry.

Vehicles can achieve the maximum speed of 375km per hour on the curves with steering control and the track has less banking on ovals making it one of the safest in the world.

It is used to measure the speeding capabilities of high-end cars like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Tesla among others, which cannot be measured on any of the test tracks in India yet. The central location of the track will help attract foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)s as it will become more accessible for the development of prototype cars for Indian conditions. Currently, foreign OEMs go to their respective high-speed tracks abroad to test the speeding requirements.

Being the fifth largest in the world, the track can cater to a wide category of vehicles, from two wheelers to the heaviest tractor trailers.

