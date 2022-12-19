Longewala hero Bhairon Singh Rathore, portrayed by Suniel Shetty in 'Border', dies | 5 facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the demise of Bhairon Singh Rathore, a BSF veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, who passed away at AIIMS, Jodhpur. He was 81.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Amit Shah wrote: “Had met Bhairon Singh Rathore ji during his stay in Jaisalmer last year, the flame of love and patriotism in his heart for the motherland was truly unique. His heroic saga will continue to inspire generations to come. May God give strength to his family members to bear this sorrow.”

A BSF spokesperson said a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Jodhpur, while cremation will be conducted in his village Solankiya Tala – located around 100 Km from Jodhpur – with full military honours.

5 facts about Bhairon Singh Rathore:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Bhairon Singh Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert of Jaisalmer, commanding a small BSF unit of six to seven personnel that was accompanied by a 120 men company of the Army's 23 Punjab regiment.

2. It was the bravery of these men that decimated an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment at this location on December 5, 1971.

3. Bhairon Singh received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his heroic action.

4. Posted with the 14th BSF battalion during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired as a Naik in 1987.

5. Actor Suniel Shetty, who essayed Bhairon Singh Rathore's bravery in the 1997 movie 'Border', paid tributes on Twitter. "Rest in power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON