Look at Russia, UK, Bangladesh: Government's fresh warning to revenge travellers

Citing the examples of the United Kingdom, Russia, Bangladesh and South Korea, the union health ministry on Friday said the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over and at the crucial juncture while the cases are mostly going down, the adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour can't be done away with. Showing the recent viral video of the Kempty Falls in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, Agarwal said, "Is it not an open invitation for Covid-19 virus to infect us?"

The sudden crowding at places of tourist importance as soon as the restrictions are being gradually withdrawn was discussed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with his council of ministers on Thursday. PM Modi said that these videos and photos should instil a sense of fear but as politicians, the ministers should not spread fear among the people. Instead, an effort to strike a balance between reopening and Covid-appropriate behaviour should be made.

'We should be watchful': Govt on Covid's Lambda variant in India

In Friday's press briefing, the ministry linked the recent surge of cases in other countries with the nonchalance of the people in India and said such behaviour can lead to a fresh wave.

"Look at the UK. During Euro 2020, there was a sharp rise in the number of infections there. And now again we are seeing that the country is moving towards a distinct peak. Not only the UK, but a resurgence is also being observed in Russia, Bangladesh, South Korea, Indonesia etc," Agarwal said.

According to union health ministry data, the peak of the second wave in the United Kingdom was observed when it was reporting around 59,000 daily cases. Now, with 27,000 daily cases, the UK is moving towards another peak.

In Russia, the last peak was of 28,000 cases daily and now the country is recording around 23,000 cases daily.

The third wave of Bangladesh has proved to be severe than the second one as now the country is witnessing 9,000 cases per day while during the second peak, the number of 7,000.

South Korea had managed the pandemic well, the union health ministry said, adding that with 900 cases daily, the country is nearing its earlier peak of 1,000 daily cases. Both Bangladesh and South Korea brought back some restrictions in the wake of the resurgence.

"We are only giving the virus to spread by our irresponsible behaviour. It is not yet time that we can freely mingle and mix without Covid precautions. It is not yet late to be cautious as these people will come back and there will be mixing which has to be stopped," Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said.