The National Zoological Park (NZP), Delhi, is seeking mates for at least 16 animal and bird species currently represented by either a lone individual or same-sex groups to boost breeding, animal welfare, and genetic diversity, an official said on Saturday.

Blue and Yellow Macaws Birds getting a shower on a harsh sunny afternoon at Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 24, 2026.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)

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Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said multiple exchange programmes are currently at different stages of discussion, with the immediate focus being on pairing single-sex animals.

“The exchanges are at different stages of discussion. Based on our requirements, we can then give away surplus species. Our prime focus is to pair the single sex animals, while also infusing a fresh bloodline,” said Kumar.

He said discussions are underway with Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park at Chhatbir, Punjab; Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Ranchi; Rohtak Zoo, Haryana; and Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the 16 species the Delhi zoo is seeking partners for include ostrich, rhea, Egyptian vulture, Indian grey hornbill, grey langur, small Indian civet, rhinoceros, black bear, barn owl, grey francolin, black francolin, black swan, bar-headed goose, spoonbill, porcupine and blue-winged macaw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the 16 species the Delhi zoo is seeking partners for include ostrich, rhea, Egyptian vulture, Indian grey hornbill, grey langur, small Indian civet, rhinoceros, black bear, barn owl, grey francolin, black francolin, black swan, bar-headed goose, spoonbill, porcupine and blue-winged macaw. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said some species have remained without mates for years and are being prioritised. These include the zoo’s two male ostriches, both aged around seven to eight years; a nine-year-old female rhea that has been at the zoo since 2018; a male Egyptian vulture aged over 20 years; a male Indian grey hornbill aged around 10 years; a 15-year-old male grey langur; a lone male small Indian civet; a single male black swan; and an 18-year-old female rhinoceros. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said some species have remained without mates for years and are being prioritised. These include the zoo’s two male ostriches, both aged around seven to eight years; a nine-year-old female rhea that has been at the zoo since 2018; a male Egyptian vulture aged over 20 years; a male Indian grey hornbill aged around 10 years; a 15-year-old male grey langur; a lone male small Indian civet; a single male black swan; and an 18-year-old female rhinoceros. {{/usCountry}}

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The rhino enclosure had briefly housed a breeding pair after a male was brought to Delhi in 2024, but the animal died last year. Similarly, the zoo’s black bear population now comprises four females after the death of a male bear in 2024.

The zoo is also seeking female partners for a male barn owl that has remained alone since 2022, a male grey francolin, a male black francolin, a male spoonbill and a male Indian civet. Male partners are being sought for a lone female porcupine, a female blue-winged macaw and the remaining female bar-headed geese.

However, another official, who did not wish to be named, said some efforts to bring in partners had previously failed to materialise.

“The two male ostriches came from Chhatbir zoo in 2021 and have stayed without partners since. A previous exchange never materialised. We also have four black bears, all females. A male had died three years ago. Even amongst the females, two are fairly old, and one cannot see properly. A male rhino was also brought to the zoo in 2024 as a partner for the female, but it died last year, so now another male is needed,” the official said, adding that a more proactive approach can help these species find companions sooner.

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