Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Looking forward to direct flights resuming between China, India’: Chinese envoy

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2024 06:45 PM IST

This, ambassador Xu Feihong said, would allow him to ‘fly back to Beijing directly.’

Xu Feihong, China's ambassador to India, on Wednesday said he was ‘looking forward’ to a future resumption of direct flights between India and his home country, as he would be ably to fly back ‘directly.’

Kolkata: Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, during a special session on 'doing business with China' organised by the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, during a special session on 'doing business with China' organised by the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

“I am also looking forward to direct flights between India and China so that I can fly back to Beijing directly. Before 2020, we had direct flights…so it will provide more convenience to everybody if we have direct flights. It will save time money,” he said to ANI.

In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India imposed visa restrictions on Chinese nationals and halted direct flights to and from the neighbouring nation.

Last month, Xu remarked Beijing's ‘expectation’ from New Delhi is for the latter to take ‘positive steps’ on restarting direct air services for passengers, in addition to facilitating visas for Chinese citizens.

Also Read | ‘China expects positive measures from India on flights and visas’: Xu Feihong

“We are willing to advance exchanges and cooperation with India in science and technology, education and culture and tourism. We also expect positive measures in resuming direct flights and facilitating visas for Chinese citizens,” the ambassador had stated.

The relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours, also the world's two most populous states, have been at an all-time due to China's actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in April-May 2020.

On October 21, foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the two sides reached an agreement to disengage from their various friction points at the LAC, the Indo-China border. Further, this paved the way for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping; the leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan, their first bilateral meeting since Xi's visit to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //